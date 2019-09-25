Woman's van stolen while delivering newspapers, gun taken from glove box

Lincoln Police said a vehicle stolen from a newspaper carrier has been located, but the firearm that was inside the vehicle remains missing.

LPD said on September 21, a 58-year-old woman who was delivering papers in the area of 67th and Sumner said she left her keys in the ignition and when she returned to her vehicle the keys were gone.

After looking for her keys for a while, she returned to where she left her 2016 Dodge Caravan and the vehicle was missing.

Police then found the van abandoned on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, but the firearm that was locked inside the glove box was missing.

Police are continuing to investigate.

