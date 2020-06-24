Women's transitional home passes first hurdle

A proposed transitional house for women passed its first hurdle today. The Lancaster County Planning Commission voted six to two.

The facility is aimed at giving these women a place to stay after leaving the corrections system.

Tina Arsiaga is the first person since Lincoln changed its city code in 2005 to submit a special permit for an alternative to imprisonment facility.

"It feels like this is the start to something that needs to continue," said Arsiaga.

The home would house up to six women who are leaving state prisons or county jails and are currently on post-release supervision or probation.

"I'm sure that this is going to set the precedent for this to continue forward with the right permits," said Arsiaga. "That way it's safe for people that live there and the right requirements are met."

The project has not come without its fair share of pushback.

"My biggest concern under which this application comes," said Dick Campbell a Lancaster County Planning Commissioner. "We have no department or police to make sure that staff is there 24 hours a day."

Which Arsiaga tells me she understands and why she's made changes along the way.

"We put up a security system to where someone's monitoring it professionally for us," said Arsiaga. "I will have a house manager on-site at all times, we've put up a privacy fence to alleviate concerns if someone were to come up to the side of the house for trespassing."

Arsiaga herself is a therapist by trade. That programming will still be done at her facility, the activities in the house are set to be separate.

"Resume, networking, going through the job process, budget, child-rearing," said Arsiaga. "Just basic programming that's going to help people transition to that next step."

There is a 10 day period following this ruling from the Planning Commission to object, something Arsiaga expects.

If not it will move next to City Council for its approval.

