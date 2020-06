Weather permitting, work will begin June 25, on US-77, Wahoo Viaduct, east of N-92/US-77, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Garcia-Chicoine Enterprises, of Milford, Nebraska, has the contract. Work will include deck repair and the bridge will be closed to thru traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and open on weekends. Anticipated completion is July 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.