Clay Center construction worker killed in accident in Crawford

One person is dead after an accident at a road construction site Tuesday in Crawford.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. MDT, a private construction crew was working on a resurfacing project on Highway 20 in Crawford. One of the crew members, Paulino Fonseca-Ramirez, 47, of Clay Center, was crouching down near the rear of a large trailer carrying crushed gravel when the vehicle began to pull forward. The driver did not see Fonseca-Ramirez and he was struck by the trailer.

Coworkers performed CPR and Fonseca-Ramirez was transported to the hospital in Chadron, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers have investigated the incident and no citations have been issued. The incident happened inside the construction zone on Highway 20 in Crawford.