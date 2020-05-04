Worker at Lincoln Premium Poultry dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

A worker at Lincoln Premium Poultry died following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a news release sent Monday.

The employee did have underlying health conditions, the release states.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is a poultry management company for Costco and is located in Fremont.

“We are heartbroken to learn that we lost a team member and are working to assist the family as they sort through the next steps,” said Jessica Kolterman, Director of Corporate and External Affairs.

The employee had not been at work since April 17, 2020 after asking to self-quarantine due to an underlying health issue.

“The company honored the request and only learned last week on Thursday that the employee had been diagnosed with the virus,” said Kolterman, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time and we ask that the press respects their privacy as they mourn the loss, as well as the privacy of LPP team members who have lost a colleague.”

Lincoln Premium Poultry said 13 new cases have been confirmed over the past week, and the company has now reported 28 cases.

According to the release, Lincoln Premium Poultry has provided the opportunity for individuals over 65 to self-isolate at home, with pay.

Individuals who test positive as well as individuals with known direct contact with a person who has tested positive are also self-isolating at home with pay.

“We are excited to share that four team members have recovered and have returned to work,” said Kolterman.