Worker injured at State Fair

One worker was injured in an accident Friday morning on the state fairgrounds in Grand Island.

State Fair officials confirmed that an employee of a company contracted to clean the animal buildings was struck by a skid loader. State Fair and Grand Island Fire Department officials confirmed that the accident happened around 7:30 Friday morning.

The GIFD told Local4 that the employee was a male and was transported to CHI Health St. Francis hospital in Grand Island.

Officials did not identify the victim or the nature of his injuries. His condition is unknown.