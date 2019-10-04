"Worlds of Enchantment" with Disney on Ice comes to Lincoln

Characters like Buzz Light-year, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Elsa from Frozen are set to hit the ice in the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Disney on Ice is bringing "Worlds of Enchantment" right here to the Capital City on Friday, October 4, 2019-Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

From wheels to waves to infinity and beyond, you'll have the chance to see your favorite Disney moments come to life. It's a night filled with non-stop fun for the entire family.

Tickets start at $20, but for an additional price, you can get a behind-the-scenes interaction with Elsa and Anna from Frozen. Kids can sing along to "Let it Go," make snowflakes, and snap pictures with the Frozen sisters.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the Disney on Ice website.