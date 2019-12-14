Wreaths Across America remembers U.S. Veterans

Heading into the holiday season in a cause for a lot of cheer, but one organization, Wreaths Across America, wants you to pause and remember those who sacrificed everything for their country.

It was an emotional ceremony at Wyuka on Saturday. Strangers came to remember those who had served in wars and died by decorating their headstones. Organizers said it was a way to honor our veterans.

It is a 10-year tradition, rain, shine or snow.

"All branches of the service are represented today, and it's just so humbling to see people come together for a common cause," said Shelia O'Connor of Wreaths Across America.

Nearly 1,900 wreaths laid on the headstones of strangers.

"We thank them and their families for their service that they provided for us to live here in the land of the free and the home of the brave," O'Connor said.

Each wreath laid down, every name spoken so no one forgets.

"They always say that a person dies twice; once is the time they take their last breath and second time is when their name is spoken for the last time," O'Connor said.

For some, these veterans were the people they learned about in history books. But honoring them is a long-standing tradition they're a part of now.

"As a student and as a cadet, I'm training and learning to become an officer in the US Air Force," said Austin Van Velson, a member of the Arnold Air Society. "It's important for us to recognize and remember those that came before us and have provided an example we need to follow as officers and airmen."

These wreaths are all the result of fundraising or donations. O'Connor said it just goes to show how much the public cares about veterans. For Van Velson, it's a tradition he wants to carry on.

