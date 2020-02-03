Lincoln YRTC set to open by end of February

Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers are a tool DHHS uses to help teens with behavioral or mental health issues.

By the end of this month Lincoln will have the third YRTC location in Nebraska aimed at rehabbing some of the most troubled and disruptive kids.

YRTC-Lincoln will share a facility with the Lancaster County Youth Services Center but DHHS says that the kids they bring in will be on a completely different curriculum and schedule than those housed in the county detention center.

The facility can house up to 11 boys and nine girls. Both genders will be housed in the same area where they will be able to see each other through windows but won’t be allowed to physically interact.

“Our program here is a trauma-focused and informed program and so there will be a lot of one-on-one attention,” said Danette R. Smith the CEO of DHHS.

The move comes as part of DHHS’s three-pronged approach to rehabilitation following ongoing issues at the girl’s facility in Geneva last summer.

Smith calls Lincoln’s facility an interim plan as DHHS is leasing the space.

“I think that the existing facility (in Kearney) as it is right now doesn’t accommodate for the kind of work that we’re trying to do here,” said Smith.

Kids housed through DHHS will have access to outdoor spaces, the library and a gym but DHHS says those times will never overlap with kids in the detention center.

State senators have introduced a series of bills addressing concerns surrounding the YRTCs.

“We recognize that we still have to have a little bit of a correctional feel,” said Smith. “But you will also notice that it’s very therapeutic.”

The main campus of the YRTC program will remain in Kearney. DHHS says once kids brought to Lincoln show more stable behaviors they will return to that main campus.

“We’ve seen ,since I’ve been here, a high prevalence of children who have significant behavioral health needs and were trying to address those,” said Smith.

Some of the bills will have hearings as early as Wednesday and Thursday this week.

When asked about concerns surrounding the bills Smith says they won’t stop moving forward with this plan because of bills that might change their course of action and declined to comment if they are opposed to any of those bills.

