YRTC juveniles charged in vicious attack Feb. 7

Three Kearney YRTC juveniles now face felony charges in adult court for a brutal attack against staff members earlier this month.

The Buffalo County Attorney announced that the state patrol arrested Jabreen Sidney, Julian Tapia and Brendan Lee, all 17, at the Kearney YRTC Friday morning.

Sidney is charged with First Degree Assault and three counts of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Assault. If convicted, he could get up to 59 years in prison. He's being held on $150,000 bond.

Tapia is charged with First Degree Assault, three counts of Second Degree Assault, and two counts of Use of a Weapon to commit a Felony. If convicted, the max penalties total 210 years in prison. Tapia is held on $250,000 bond.

Lee is charged with three counts of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Assault. If convicted, he could get up to nine years in prison. His bond is $25,000

Early in the morning of February 7, several staff members were assaulted in one of the male dorms. A Department of Health and Human Services statement indicated they received "non-life threatening injuries." Numerous officers from the State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff's office and the Kearney Police Department were called to the scene. The DHHS statement indicated that the incident was resolved within about 30 minutes.

Since that assault and subsequent escapes from the Kearney facility, the Department of Health and Human Services has added additional management to staff the YRTC 24 hours a day.

