YRTC employee kicked in the head and ribs during February 7 attack

An unsealed court record has more details about the brutality of an attack on Kearney YRTC employees last month.

Three Kearney YRTC juveniles face felony charges in adult court in connection with the attack in the early morning of February 7.

Jabreen Sidney, 17, is charged with First Degree Assault and three counts of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Assault. If convicted, he could get up to 59 years in prison. He's being held on $150,000 bond.

Julian Tapia, 17, is charged with First Degree Assault, three counts of Second Degree Assault, and two counts of Use of a Weapon to commit a Felony. If convicted, the max penalties total 210 years in prison. Tapia is held on $250,000 bond.

Brendan Lee, 17, is charged with three counts of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Assault. If convicted, he could get up to nine years in prison. His bond is $25,000

The state patrol arrested the trio February 27. All three will appear in court as adults on March 13th, 2020.

A previously released affidavit indicated he teens had been inside the Lincoln living unit. The information from the unsealed affidavit indicates that the teens were taking apart a metal bed frame at about 1:30 the morning of February 7. When a YRTC employee walked into the room, he was punched with a closed fist by Tapia, Sidney and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile. Two other YRTC employees attempted to intervene, but were attacked by Tapia, Sidney, Lee and the juvenile. During the fight the YRTC employees were variously punched in the head and body multiple times with closed fists and were struck multiple times in the head, back and arms by metal pieces of two bed frames. At one point during the fight, one of the YRTC employees fell to the ground, then was kicked and stomped in the head and in the ribs.

Law enforcement officers got into the room after about 15 minutes and stopped the fight. Two of the YRTC employees were taken by ambulance to the hospital where one of them had to be treated for a concussion. A third YRTC employee was taken by car to the hospital. A Department of Health and Human Services statement indicated they received "non-life threatening injuries."

Since that assault and subsequent escapes from the Kearney facility, the Department of Health and Human Services has added additional management to staff the YRTC 24 hours a day.

