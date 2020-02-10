YRTC teen gets prison for February 2019 attack on employee

A teenager accused of attacking a YRTC employee in Kearney last winter is going to prison.

Edward Gonzales, 18, is accused of attacking a YRTC employee around midnight on February 24, 2019. The victim told investigators that Gonzales, and Luke Cuello, 18, punched and choked her and threw her to the ground. The men then stole her keys and escaped the YRTC. The victim's injuries have required numerous medical visits and several weeks away from work.

Gonzales was convicted on two counts of felony robbery, two counts of felony escape and one count of felony assault. A judge Friday sentenced Gonzales to five to ten years in prison.

Court records show Cuello was convicted on felony robbery and strangulation charges and was sentenced late last year to one to six years in prison.

