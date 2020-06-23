All-inclusive playground planned for York

A playground for everyone is what some York parents have been dreaming about for years. Now the Peyton Park Lane Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality in Minck's Park.

"This is a passion that all children and adults with disabilities need to be included so this park is going to be amazing," said Julie Hoffman, mother of Peyton and Parker.

The playground is named after brothers Peyton and Parker, who died in 2010 and 2018.

"It's an honor.," Hoffman said. "When you lose a child you don't want them to ever be forgotten".

The Park is also named after Lane McDaniel, who died in 2014.

"Everyone will know who Lane was, and what he represented to the community," said April McDaniel, Lane's mom.

The plan is to have things like a zip line with a bucket seat and wheelchair accessible equipment.

Paul Jaekel, one of the parents behind the playground, has a son with Down Syndrome.

"He can now participate with his peers and play with his friends and really just live life to the fullest," Jaekel said.

Just last week, the York City Council approved the plan to build the park in Minck's Park.

Now they have to raise the $700,000 to $1,000,000 it will take to make it a reality.

"It will be a place where people of all different abilities can have a good time, and we're just really excited to be a part of it," McDaniel said.

For more information on how to donate, click here.