York displays 2020 senior banners downtown

Thousands of Nebraska high school seniors won't be walking across the stage this month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, one Nebraska town is showing its support for the seniors with a display downtown.

112 seniors were supposed to graduate from York High School this weekend.

To make up for not having a ceremony, the town has hung 56 banners in downtown York that feature the seniors.

One of them is class president Reed Malleck who says having his senior year cut short was a difficult feeling.

"It was a range of emotions," said Malleck. "Once we figured out we weren't coming back that was like dang we walked out last days here and we didn't even know."

York Printing Company helped print the banners and the school says seeing them is a great touch to the town, from the town.

"It would be easy to have us kind of be forgotten with all this going on and people don't need to worry about us we're pretty small in the grand scheme of things," said Malleck. "It's pretty awesome that the town is still thinking of us and honoring us."

The York Chamber of Commerce worked with many area businesses to support the banners. The commerce says they were intentional with how they hung the banners.

"Made sure that they were not hung alphabetically because we didn't want someone to just go to one part of a block," said Madonna Mogul with the Chamber. "Then we also double-sided them so you have to get out and walk to see them."

York Principal Jason Heitz is working on an alternative date for graduation either in June or July pending gathering restrictions.

No matter what happens the seniors are thankful for a town that is always there for them.

"I mean it's not awesome to have it end this way," said Malleck. "Awesome that they're still trying to make it special for us. All that matters is that we were here together for four years and that's the stuff we'll remember the most."

This Saturday the seniors are having a cruise night where they can decorate their cars and drive around and see their banners.

On Sunday when graduation was supposed to be parents organized a joy ride. They'll drive around their seniors around town for neighbors and businesses to show their support for the 2020 class.