York sheriff looking for armed robbery suspects

The York County Sheriff is looking for two men connected to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at the York interchange.

A sheriff's spokesperson told Local4 that the robbery happened about 3:15 Friday afternoon. One shot was fired during the robbery, but no-one was wounded. The spokesperson said an individual was robbed and not a business.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males last seen in an older model black Chevy pickup with Texas plates and silver pipe rails. One suspect may have a 45-caliber automatic pistol with a blue finish and a wood grip.

The pickup was last seen headed east near the intersection of Road O and Road 11. Those are county roads northeast of the York interchange.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the whereabouts of the suspect should contact the York Sheriff's office at 402-362-4927 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for the latest updates.