Young Entrepreneurs Club starts at Lincoln High School

A new club at Lincoln High School aims to give students the tools they need to enter the workforce.

It's the Young Entrepreneurs Club, the first of its kind in Lincoln Public Schools.

One of it's first members, senior Jack Cossen hopes the club will help jumpstart his career as an engineer.

"LPS has always done a good job at providing opportunities for students to explore what they want to do and this is just another great opportunity to have," Cossen said.

The club is a partnership between Lincoln High and UNL's extension and Beyond the Bell program.

Students will be able to work with local businesses, like TMCO, Ameritas, a local law firm and more to get hands on experiences.

"The goal is to get them in there and see real life situations, and businesses will even let students tackle actual problems they're encountering," Colin Hute, Business Teacher for Lincoln High said.

The students will meet for the first time next Wednesday and hope to have 20-to-25 students involved.

All Lincoln High students are welcome.

If the club goes well, they're looking to expand to other Lincoln schools in the future.