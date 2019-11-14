Zac Brown Band is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Zac Brown Band is coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2020.

“The Owl Tour” will be in Lincoln on Saturday, February 29.

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group led by frontman, Zac Brown.

Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.