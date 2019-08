Zesto Ice Cream at 14th and Pine Lake will be closing its doors, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Zesto was unable to secure a buyer for the location and the lease is expiring, leading to the closure.

“Come see us one last time!” the post states.

The shop will be open on Friday and Saturday this week from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

Zesto South Street location will remain open.