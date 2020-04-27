Zipline Brewery offers free beer to furloughed food service members every Wednesday in May

Zipline Brewing Company announced on Saturday that they will offer free beer to furloughed members of the bar and restaurant industry, starting the first Wednesday in May.

According to Zipline, the first Wednesday in May 2020 and each Wednesday will be “Workforce Wednesday.” During these days furloughed members of the bar and restaurant industry will be entitled to a free glass growler fill of any Zipline beer on tap.

Individuals must purchase or bring a Zipline glass vessel to participate in this event. This event will apply equally to all Zipline locations in Lincoln and Omaha.

