Zipline Brewing Co. to Produce Beer Celebrating Lincoln Chamber’s 150th Anniversary

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is ready to start its 150th year of operation in 2020 with a special beer brewed by one of the region’s top breweries.

Zipline Brewing will produce a beer to celebrate the Chamber’s sesquicentennial called “The One-Fifty”. The beer, an easy-drinking lager, will debut at Lincoln’s Zipline locations on Friday, Feb. 7.

“The Lincoln Chamber is thrilled to work with Zipline on this project to help us kick off our 150th anniversary,” according to Wendy Birdsall, president, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

“Zipline is an asset to Lincoln and the area, not only through their tremendous product but through their outreach to the community and their love for our city. We are honored to have them brew a beer fit for Lincoln to mark this occasion.”

With the addition of “The One-Fifty” beer, the Lincoln Chamber continues to prepare for a year of celebration in 2020 to mark the 150th anniversary of its founding. Founded originally in 1870 as the Lincoln Board of Trade, the Lincoln Chamber has also been in operation as the Lincoln Commercial Club, Union Commercial Club of Lincoln and its current form as the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce since 1920.

“The Chamber has supported our small business, along with many others, over the years,” says Tom Wilmoth, a Zipline co-founder. “Beyond pure support, though, collaboration is literally part of the Chamber’s mission. So when this opportunity arose, we jumped at it. And, let’s face it - there’s no better way to celebrate than with a cold beer!”

Various Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members will have the beer available for purchase at their places of business beginning Feb. 7. There will also be commemorative pint glasses and coasters to mark the release of the beer.