Zoo Lights Powered by LES preview

In just ten days, customers will have a chance to see the new Zoo Lights Powered by LES at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

10/11 NOW got a sneak-peek as the zoo tested the show on Tuesday.

The zoo's chief operating officer, Evan Killeen, says they have so many lights, they started setting them up on Labor Day this year.

Zoo Lights Powered by LES will be the largest light show in the Midwest, with over 250,000 lights.

The experience includes a 34-foot Christmas tree and over 30 lit animal silhouettes, along with holiday train rides and s' mores.

"We're really excited to bring this to the community," said Killeen. "At the holidays, right now, we feel like there is something missing, and so we're excited to bring that to the community".

Zoo Lights Powered by LES runs Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 30.