Zoofest street closures begin Thursday

North 14th Street from “P” to “O” streets will be closed from 6 p.m. today, Thursday, July 18 through 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 for the annual ZooFest celebration.

During the same time frame, the center and south lanes of “P” Street, will be closed between 13th and 14th streets, and on-street parking along the south side of that block will not be available.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to lane and street closures. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during this event.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during this event. For more information, contact Shane Dostal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-525-7852.