Child among latest COVID-19 cases in Lincoln, total now at 8

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said there are now 8 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lincoln.

According to health officials, one case is an older child. More information on the child and their age was not released.

The second additional case is an adult female in her 40s.

City of Lincoln officials said more information will be released at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

As of Monday morning, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is monitoring 120 individuals.

Lancaster County reports 252 negative tests and eight positives with 34 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and two deaths.