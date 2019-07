Lincoln Police said three 18-year-old men assaulted a 16-year-old boy and then took his wallet before fleeing the scene.

On July 6 around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy said he was riding his skateboard near 70th and South Streets when three young men approached him.

According to Lincoln Police, one man punched the 16-year-old and took his wallet.

The victim said the group stole $80 cash from him and left in a dark-colored car.