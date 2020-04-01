Lincoln family gives back through care packages

Paying it forward is nothing new for one Lincoln family and during this coronavirus pandemic they are helping reach those who are in need of a little extra care.

The Harris family was planning on only making 20 care packages.

After posting on social media word starting getting out about their cause they've gained hundreds of dollars and are making more kits.

John Leonard Harris Sr. is the founder of the nonprofit Encouragement Unlimited.

He goes by "Mr. Encouragement" and has been helping those who slip through the cracks.

"We have to draw closer to people," said Harris Sr. "I know there is social distancing but that doesn't mean you can't begin to think about other people in ways that help to meet their needs."

Harris and his family spend the week buying, organizing and delivering care packages.

The boxes cost about $40 to make and include snacks, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

Giving back is nothing new for the Harris'. The family would serve meals at the Mission on Thanksgiving and sing caroles at nursing homes over Christmas.

"This was just another one that we could all get behind in this time where we're all just quarantined," said John Harris Jr.

The Harris' are not only asking people to donate to them.

"If you know of people who have needs then reach out to them," said Harris Sr. "Put together a little care package of your own."

If you're interested in donating to the Harris' care package initiative.

To donate using PayPal: PayPal.Me/JohnHarris220.

Cashapp: $MrEncouragement.

Venmo: @John-Harris-514.