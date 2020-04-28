10/11 NOW hosts Virtual Food Drive

10/11 NOW held a Virtual Food Drive on Tuesday. This as the need for food assistance keeps going up at the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Food Bank said Lincoln hasn't needed this much help since the Great Depression. That with unemployment rates skyrocketing, as well as hunger. They're working as hard as they can to keep Lincoln fed, but they need your help.

"It's daunting to see that need go up and up, but it's also inspiring to see how the community, like 10/11 cares food drive has come together and recognizes this need, the community is recognizing the need of low income people to secure food right now," said Scott Young, Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Food Bank said any donation helps.

For more information or to donate yourself, click here.