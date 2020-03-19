Volunteers collect toys and crafts for kids practicing social distancing at St. Monica's

As many practice social distancing people are keeping up with unique ways to entertain themselves and their kids at home.

A group of volunteers is making sure kids at St. Monica's have some fun too.

We're still in the first few weeks of what could be several months of social distancing practices and the volunteers, who are moms themselves, say they know the value of having something to occupy cooped up kids.

This week Grace Willnerd's car has become a donation station of sorts.

"We made three stops today," said Willnerd. "I actually brought a carload full yesterday and I just got a couple other texts saying I'm going to pick up pretty much another carload full right now."

She's collecting toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, anything and everything that might entertain families during this pandemic.

"We're going to be quarantined and our lives are going to be disrupted for a while so I'm just hopeful that this will just give everybody something positive to do while we're stuck inside," said Willnerd.

Once her car is full she takes it over to St. Monica's behavioral health treatment center.

"For all of us it's just a scary time so it's nice to know that everybody else is out there thinking about us," said Mary Barry-Mgsamen, CEO of St. Monica's. "Other people in difficult situations and willing to help out, its wonderful."

COVID-19 has impacted the way St. Monica's does a lot of its work.

"It's turned out world upside down, not just daily but hourly in some cases," said Barry-Magsamen. "We're out of room in the residential programs. We're literally looking at office space across the street and see if we can turn that into isolation rooms."

Willnerd says shes glad she can help out during a trying time because she gets something out of it too.

"For me personally I think any time you can help someone else it takes the focus off of yourself," said Willnerd. "What's going on in your own life and on to people you can help and doing what you can do."

The Paper Kite is also collecting donations for St. Monica's.

You can drop those off at the store on South 48th street or contact them on social media to arrange pick-up.