Lincoln art studio vandalized

According to Lincoln Police, someone trying to steal copper wire from an art studio did $17,000 in damage to the building.

On June 30, the 66-year-old owner thought the temperature seemed high in his studio at 135 F Street.

The man went up on the roof to check the AC unit to find it had been dismantled. The copper inside the unit had been pulled apart but not removed.

The owner also reported seeing tire tracks in the grass with a ladder.

According to Lincoln Police, it appeared someone backed a truck up to the building and used a ladder to access the roof, but left before they were able to steal the copper.