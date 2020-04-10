Nebraska COVID-19 cases more than double in last seven days

Five weeks after Nebraska's first COVID-19 diagnosis, the State now has 668 cases, according to combined DHHS and health department data.

Compared to last Friday's case total of 305, it's a 119-percent jump. Compared to March 27, when the case total was 91, the jump is about 634-percent in the last 14 days.

Top Nebraska Counties

April 10 // April 3 // March 27

Douglas: 222 // 128 //47

Hall: 129 // 35 // 3

Lancaster: 49 // 14 // 4

Sarpy: 39 // 28 // 11

Adams: 39 // 6 // 2

Gage: 25 // 2 // 0

Nebraska: 668 // 305 // 91

Deaths: 17 // 6 // 2

While Nebraska's biggest population areas - Lincoln and Omaha - have almost 300 cases combined, when calculating data per capita the two metropolitan areas rank much lower on the list.

The United States is hitting its peak right now, according to many experts. It's averaging about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and roughly 2,000 deaths per day.

Last Three Weeks (US)

April 10 // April 3 // March 27

Total Cases: 501,000 // 278,000 // 101,000

Deaths: 18,700 // 7,100 // 1,600

Nebraska's peak isn't scheduled until May 1, according to an updated model released the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The IHME is frequently referenced by local, state, and national leaders as Nebraskans and Americans alike try to flatten the curve.

The study anticipates peak resource use on May 1, which is in 21 days. Unlike many states, Nebraska is not expected to see a shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds, or ventilators.

Although mentioned by Gov. Ricketts, he continues to remind Nebraskans that the IHME model is just that; a model. Projections have changed quite a bit in the last week, in large part according to Gov. Ricketts, because Nebraskans are embracing social distancing.

Last week, the IHME model predicted a similar peak date, but Nebraska death projections were close to 500. This model puts that number down into the 270 range.

Gov. Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to buckle down over the next 21 days with the state's new slogan: "Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected." A recent updated Directed Health Measure closed salons, barbershops, nail shops, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, indoor theaters, and gentleman's clubs statewide through April 30. It also prohibits organized group sports through May 31.