Arnie's Pet Food Store in Lincoln invites dogs to a frozen yogurt dog social

Frozen yogurt is a treat people enjoy no matter the season. Now, a Nebraska company is making sure your four-legged, furry friend can enjoy it too.

This Saturday at Arnie's Pet Food Store in the Alamo Plaza at 56th & Hwy. 2, your dog can try one or all seven flavors of DogGurt. The store is hosting a Frozen Yogurt Social for dogs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

DogGurt is an all-natural organic frozen yogurt treat for dogs. It's created and manufactured in Omaha. DogGurt contains no fillers, preservatives or sugars, only natural flavors and essential probiotics that aid in dog digestion. DogGurt provides calcium and proteins in seven delicious flavors including sweet potato, pumpkin, sweet potato and bacon, peanut butter and bacon, peanut butter and apple, peanut butter and banana and apple and bacon.

Owner of Arnie's Pet Food Store tells 10/11, "Dogs love treats as much as we love pampering our dogs with treats. However, many treats are manufactured outside the United States, and the ingredients are often questionable. At Arnie's Pet Food Store, all our treats are made in the [country] and have listed sources so you not only know what's in your pet's treats but where the ingredients come from."

For more information about DogGurt, visit here.