Nebraska Capitol Commission discuss moving funds for dome repair

The Nebraska Capitol Commission met for a special session in the Capitol on Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss moving funds from an interior plaster repair and paint project to an emergency stabilization project on the Nebraska State Capitol's gold tile dome.

Around $181,000 would be transferred. Though officials are not positive it will take that amount to repair, that is the amount that was left in the plaster/paint repair budget. Any additional funds would be used for future dome work.

The company who would be hired for the emergency work: Mark 1 Restoration and Waterproofing from Illinois, is the same company which did the Masonry project from 1998 to 2010.

In July of this year, contractors inspected the gold tile dome of the Capitol to determine the cause of efflorescence on the south west quadrant of the gold dome and provide a general condition report on the dome to the Office of Capitol Commission. To reach the dome for inspection contractors rappelled down from the base of the Sower and observed the gold dome surface.

The inspections revealed caulking applied to the expansion joins in the gold time dome in 2001, during the Exterior Masonry Restoration Project, had deterioration and was allowing water infiltration at an alarming rate and to disastrous effect. In most places the caulking was no longer present and the expansion joints which allowed the dome to move during the freeze-thaw cycle were open to the weather.

The freezing temperatures had pushed some of the tile out of place and the efflorescence was a sign of deep water penetration into the inner dome structure. The funds transferred will allow contractors to rappel into the dome and temperately seal the expansion joints, limiting further water infiltration.

The proposed caulk and tape solution will also keep the gold tiles in place and prevent further delamination of the tile and substrate.

Weather permitting, the stabilization work will be completed in October before the most dramatic temperature differences of the freeze-thaw cycle begin this winter.