Huskers Battle Badgers Saturday Afternoon

The Nebraska men's basketball team returns home on Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers play host to the Wisconsin Badgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena to begin a two-game homestand. Tipoff is at 1:15 p.m. and Saturday's Legends Weekend game is sold out. Any returned tickets for Saturday's game will go on sale at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday's game will be televised on BTN with Chris Vosters and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff. Saturday's game is part of the annual Legends Weekend, as nearly 50 former players will be back in town for the game. Players spanning six decades will be recognized on Saturday.

Nebraska (7-17, 2-11 Big Ten) comes off a heartbreaking 72-70 loss to ninth-ranked Maryland on Tuesday in College Park. The Huskers rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to get within 71-70 when Cam Mack's potential game winner was blocked by Jalen Smith in the final seconds. The Huskers, who were without Dachon Burke Jr. because of illness, got a strong performance from senior Haanif Cheatham, who scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added six rebounds. Cheatham suffered a calf injury at Iowa and didn't practice until gameday because of the injury. Cheatham has been a steadying influence for a young Husker roster, averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 49 percent from the field in his only season at NU.

Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) has been off since a 70-57 win over Ohio State on Sunday. In that game, Brevin Pritzl came off the bench and had 19 points, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, while Aleem Ford had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers. Wisconsin, which had six players score at least eight points, hit 12 3-pointers against OSU and held the Buckeyes to just 36.7 percent shooting. The Badgers are one of the most balanced attacks in the Big Ten with six players averaging at least 7.7 points per game.

