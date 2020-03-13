Statement from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos on COVID-19 cancellations and postponements

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos commented on the various cancellations and postponements of Nebraska sporting events on Friday:

“I fully support the actions taken by the Big Ten Conference, as well as Chancellor Green and University of Nebraska leadership. Safety of our students, coaches, staff and fans has been the driving force behind the tough, but necessary decisions that have been made.

“With competitions canceled for the academic year, and organized team activities currently suspended, our staff has been working to provide the necessary resources and care moving forward for our student-athletes.

“The University of Nebraska works hard every day to provide the safest and most comfortable environment possible for all of our student-athletes. Our commitment to that is stronger than ever right now. Student-athletes who elect to remain on campus will be supported in the areas of academics, medical services, mental health services, nutrition, and technology. For those student-athletes that do not remain on campus we will continue to support them remotely with as many resources as possible.”

“As a former college football player and a parent of college student-athletes, I have great empathy for our young men and women who had their seasons cut short, particularly our seniors. At the appropriate time, there will be discussions regarding eligibility issues. I assured our student-athletes that Nebraska is committed to representing their best interests during those conversations.”