2-a-Days: Adams Central

This year Adams Central is expected to have a good season on the gridiron. The Patriots are coming off an 8-3 season that saw them fall in the second round of the playoffs.

Adams Central has some high expectations in 2019 as they are taking it one game at a time.Evan Johnson is a senior quarterback who's going to lead the Patriots Offense.

"We have a lot of talent returning at the skill positions, and that really helps us out because for a lot of our guys it's their third or fourth year starting which really pays off,' Johnson said. "We can not have to not focus on not having to put plays in on offense and just really perfecting each play."

The Patriots open the season with Aurora.