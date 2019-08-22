2-a-Days: Aurora

Baylor Scheierman rewrote the NSAA record book in 2018. The Aurora quarterback set the state 11-man records for single-season passing yardage and passing touchdowns. Scheierman is now at South Dakota State to play NCAA Division-I basketball. His graduation leaves a big void at Aurora.

The Huskies will replace Scheierman with either Trevor Dvorak or Ethan Shaw. The two quarterbacks are competing for the Huskies' starting job.

Shaw is a more run-oriented option, while Dvorak, as senior, has more experience.

Aurora will take a new approach offensively to accommodate the players skill sets. The Huskies averaged a whopping 51 points per game in last year's Class C1 championship season.

The Huskies' strength in 2018 will be on defense. Aurora brings back seven starters on that side of the ball, including Nathan Boerkircher.

Aurora opens the 2019 season on August 30th at Adams Central.