2-a-Days: Beatrice

Todd Ekart believes it typically takes three years to turn around a high school football program. He thinks he can do it in two years at Beatrice.

Ekart, who's entering his second year with the Orangemen, has noticed a culture shift. He says senior leadership has played a key role in changing the midset in the locker room.

Beatrice went 1-8 during Ekart's first season at Beatrice. Players say many tough lessons were learned last fall. Also, several underclassmen were leaned on offensively and defensively. Now those players bring experience to the 2019 roster.

Beatrice has starters returning at 15 positions. The Orangemen open the season at Norris on August 30th.