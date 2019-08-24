2-a-Days: Centennial

The Class C2 defending champions are back to work in Utica. For Centennial, it's time to reload after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the title game. Centennial loses 19 seniors, including quarterback Wyatt Ehlers, but is continuing to grow going into the season.

"I think the strength is how young we are, I think we soak a lot of stuff in, it's incredibly fun to work with young kids that maybe starting from scratch," said Evan Klanecky, Centennial's Coach. "I think that is our strength. Going right mascot after this. We lost 19 seniors that are obviously going to be seen as not going to be back, but I think we have a chance to win a lot of games and make the playoffs again."

The Broncos return five starters, two on offence and three on defense. Joel Bargen's role is only going to grow throughout the season. A key game for the Broncos is a road trip to David City to face Aquinas.