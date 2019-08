It's a new era for the Crete football program as Mark Newmyer takes over as head coach for the Cardinals. Newmyer was promoted from assistant coach as Reed Manstedt left for Waverly.

The players love his energy and passion as the new head coach takes over a team that finished 3-6 in 2018.

The Cardinals are led by senior quarterback Zach Fye and open the season vs. Lexington.