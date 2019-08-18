2-a-Days: Grand Island

This was the scene at Memorial Stadium as the 2018 high school football season ended; Grand Island led Omaha Burke 14-3 in the Class A Championships only to see Xavier Watts and the Bulldogs come back and win the Class A title. This season, the Islanders are hungry to get back to Lincoln.

Grand Island has made the playoffs 14 times in 15 years. Head coach Jeff Tomlin is preaching the little things to make it back to the postseason. He adds that this senior class will set the tone for the 2019 Season.

"Last year didn't end how we wanted it to and I've been itching to get out here ever since so definitely really excited, I think we have a good team and a lot to look forward to this year," said Broc Douglass, senior wideout.

The Islanders are trying to make it seven straight trips to the playoffs. Douglass will try and eclipse the thousand yard mark after being close in 2018. A key game for Grand Island is the opener with a road trip to Kearney.

