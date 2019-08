The Grand Island Northwest Vikings are coming off a five-win season after losing in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

The offense takes a hit with the graduation of quarterback Carter Terry among many other play makers. Players and coaches through like how the team is progressing.

A key player returning for the Vikings is linebacker Ty Heaton. He's an absolute monster on the defensive side of the ball. A key game for Northwest is when McCook comes to town on Sept. 5.