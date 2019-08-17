2-a-Days: Kearney

Kearney is coming off a 5-5 2018 season that saw the Bearcats fall in the first round of the playoffs. It was a wild ride that saw the Cats go 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Bearcats are led by Princeton commit and senior speedster Miko Maessner. The running back put up more than 1000 yards his sophomore season and is hoping to do the same this fall.

"We just need to keep the energy up, I feel like with this group we're really good at pumping each other up and our brotherhood is really strong with this group so I think we're going to be just fine," Maessner said.