2-a-Days: Lincoln Christian

In 2017, Lincoln Christian played its first home football game on its campus.

In 2018, Lincoln Christian played all home football games on its campus.

In 2019, Lincoln Christian will play all home football games on its campus at night. The Crusaders installed state-of-the-art lighting surrounding its football field this summer, completing a $250,000 project.

Players and coaches say they are excited to bring Friday night football to LCS.

"Its going to be monumental," quarterback Alex Koch said. "It'll be historic. Emotions will be high, but in the end, it'll still be a football game."

Without lighting, Lincoln Christian played its home games at 3:00 p.m. last season. Head coach Kurt Earl said the early start time presented some logistical challenges. Now, he says he is blessed an honored to coach the Crusaders in the historic season ahead.

Lincoln Christian hosts Platteview on August 30th.