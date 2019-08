Lincoln East is coming off a 5-win season in which the Spartans reached the playoffs. East has a blend of experience and youth in 2019. Several underclassmen are challenging for key jobs, while the offensive line is mostly secured. East has five players with starting experience up front, including senior Jett Janssen.

Janssen is a 3-sport star for the Spartans. He also excels in basketball and baseball. Janssen participated in all three sports over the summer.