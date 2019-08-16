2-a-Days: Lincoln Lutheran

Fridays are about to change. High school football begins in two weeks. Teams began practice on Monday across Nebraska, and they all quickly work to get ready by week one. That's certainly the case for Lincoln Lutheran.

First the Warriors must find a starting quarterback. They currently have a tightly-contested 3-player race. James Admiraal, Josh Duitsman and Garret Hoefs are all challenging for the job.

Admiraal was the week one starter a year ago. He passed for seven touchdowns in that game, but his season was cut short due to a broken collarbone.

Duitsman was his replacement, and as a freshman he helped the Warriors win seven games and reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

There may be no wrong option for head coach Greg Nelson, who's evaluating every throw by each of his quarterback candidates.

"Quarterback is such an important spot for us," said Nelson. "I want to give them all equal reps. We script plays. Everyone gets equal reps. I don't want to give someone five deep-pass plays and the other one no deep pass plays. See how they stack up against each other."

Lincoln Lutheran won a district championship a year ago, but gone is a 14-member senior class. The Warriors will need to rely on some youngsters this fall. Starters are back at 10 positions. The goal for Lincoln Luther is to make the playoffs again.