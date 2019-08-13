2-a-Days: Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star is entering year two of the Tony Kobza era. The team will be young, but hungry this fall.

North Star went 3-and-6 last year, while transitioning the new coaching staff. Now the Navigators feel there's better understanding of the system and better team chemistry.

Skill positions are an area of concern for the Navigators. They must replace Reimer, Gavyn Leitschuch and Tyrric Scott. In total North Star has eight starters back. They open the year with a city game against Lincoln Southwest.