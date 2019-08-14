2-a-Days: Lincoln Northeast

For the third straight season, Lincoln Northeast has a new varsity football coach. Dan Martin leads the Rockets into the 2019 season after Shane Zimmerman's abrupt departure. Martin comes to Northeast following a stint as Kearney's defensive coordinator.

Martin says he has three elements of a successful foundation: truth, love and excellence. Players describe the first-year head coach as positive and energetic.

Lincoln Northeast opens the 2019 season on August 30th at Fremont.

The Rockets have starters back at seven positions. However, LNE must replace a trio of key contributors who transferred to Lincoln Southeast.