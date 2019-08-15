2-a-Days: Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X reached the playoffs in 2018. Most of the key players on that team, however, have graduated. The Thunderbolts must replace starters at 20 positions, including quarterback. Multi-sport standout Austin Jablonski is currently on Nebraska's roster.

Fourth-year head coach Ryan Kearney describes his 2019 squad as hard-working and filled with high-character student-athletes. Kearney says the Thunderbolts must develop a strong offensive line. Pius returns running back Jon Andreasen, who's entering his senior season.