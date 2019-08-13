2-a-Days: Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest has a good mixture of quantity and quality. The Silver Hawks have more than 170 players out for football, and there's some good talent in that group.

Take, for example, Laken Harnly, who is a returning starter on both sides of the ball. LSW has made the playoffs in each of the last three years. They feel they can continue the streak this fall.

According to coaches and players, Southwest had a really good summer. Several alumni worked out in the LSW weight room. That includes Brandon Reilly of the Pittsburgh Steelers and multiple current Huskers. They've set the example and helped motivate this year's brunch.