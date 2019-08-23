2-a-Days: Malcolm

Malcolm players say fans will notice a faster team on the field this fall. The Clippers improved their quickness through off-season workouts, along with adding new players that transferred to the school. In order to take advantage of the Clippers' speed, Malcolm is changing its offense this fall.

The unit should be the strength of the team in 2019. Starters return at seven positions on that side of the ball. Defensively, the Clippers have five returners.

Malcolm's season begins August 30th against Grand Island Central Catholic. The Clippers say they're excited to play reigning Class C2 champion Centennial in Week 2.