2-a-Days: Milford

Marty Hingst knows a good football team when he sees one. Hingst, who's coached Milford to a pair of state championships, believes his 2019 squad is talented. The long-time head coach says the Eagles are big up front and have experience on defense. However, Milford will be turning to some younger players in key roles.

The Eagles are coming off the school's first playoff appearance in seven seasons. Milford finished the 2018 campaign with a 5-5 record.

Hingst is entering his 41st season as Milford's head coach. In that time, he's won more than 250 football games. Hingst says he still has good energy and his passion for the game remains strong.

Milford opens the 2019 season on August 30th at Falls City.